Ayodhya:Sentiments of billions of people honoured, says CM

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed happiness over the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, the trust to facilitate the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and termed it a "historic decision." Yediyurappa said the prime minister has honoured the "sentiments of billions of people not only in Bharat but also across the globe," he said. "Karnataka fully and totally stands by the Centre in this noble task," the Chief Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up by the government for construction of a temple in Ayodhya, will have 15 trustees and one of them will be from the Dalit community. Earlier in the day, the prime minister announced in the Lok Sabha about the constitution of the trust.

While delivering the judgment on November 9, the Supreme Court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born..

