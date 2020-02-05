Nepalese national held with charas in HP
A 25-year-old woman from Nepal has been arrested with 1.5-kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.
A police team held Seema near Kotadhar at 9.30 pm on Tuesday after she was found in possession of the contraband, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.
An FIR has been lodged against the Nepalese national and an investigation is underway, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kullu district
- Kotadhar
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar
India remained credible partner in Nepal's all-round development, says PM at Jogbani-Biratnagar ICP inauguration
Eight Indians die due to possible gas leak in Nepal
CM expresses "deep grief" over death of 8 keralites in Nepal
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort