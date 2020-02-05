Nepalese national held with charas in HP

A 25-year-old woman from Nepal has been arrested with 1.5-kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.

A police team held Seema near Kotadhar at 9.30 pm on Tuesday after she was found in possession of the contraband, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

An FIR has been lodged against the Nepalese national and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.