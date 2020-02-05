Govt hiding economic crisis behind divisive agenda: Sule

Taking on the government over the amended citizenship law, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty. Speaking against the motion of thanks on the President's address, Sule said government is hiding its economic crisis behind its "divisive agenda".

"India is persecuted and completely polarised today. Caste and creed has reached our homes. The entire country has been polarised, either one is with CAA or against it," she said.

On criticism of anti-CAA protests, Sule said, "When injustice becomes law resistance becomes duty." Requesting the BJP to introspect, Sule said its policies have made it sit in the opposition in various states. Questioning the government's commitment to cooperative federalism in the country, Sule asked why the Bhima-Koregaon case was transferred to NIA after the change of government in Maharashtra.

She also raised the issue of farmers getting lower prices for onions and requested the government to allow export of the vegetable for better price realisation for farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.