Left Menu
Development News Edition

May add or omit portions from my address at the budget session

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:39 IST
May add or omit portions from my address at the budget session

A day after the show of bonhomie between the state government and Raj Bhawan, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said he might add or omit portions from the speech which he is scheduled to read out at the begining of Budget session on February 7, signaling opening of a new front with the TMC government. The comment by Dhankhar, who has had several run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government, drew sharp reactions from state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee who said the governor's address should be delivered as per norms.

"A draft of the address that the governor is required to deliver in the state assembly on Februrary 7, 2020 has been made available to me after approval of the state cabinet. That is under my consideration. If I have an issue and I want to make an addition or omission I will do it in a formal manner," Dhankhar told reporters here. Declining to disclose the deliberations between him, Chatterjee, the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra and Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha earlier this week, Dhankhar said it was marked with a "positive approach".

"In togetherness we all will work for the welfare of West Bengal. And even if there are different points of view, that cannot take us to a level of conforntation. We have to be accomodative of each other's points of view," he said. Reacting to Dhankhar's statement, Chatterjee said the governor should not turn into a "comentator" while delivering his address to the House.

"Whatever he has to do he can do, whatever we have to do, we will do it. The governor should not start behaving like a commentator," he said. According to norms, the governor reads out the speech prepared by the state government during the budget session and contains the government's policy decisions.

"We are hopeful that he (Dhankhar) will follow the norms. If he does not, then we will have to find some other way," a senior TMC leader said. The development came a day after Mamata Banerjee government in a sign of reconciliation between the state administration and the Raj Bhavan decided to provide Dhankhar with a helicopter for his travel to Santiniketan on Thursday.

On several occasions last year, the state government had rejected Dhankhar's request for a chopper to travel to Santiniketan, Domkal and Farakka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'Wounds that divide': Senate set to end Trump impeachment drama with acquittal

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September will come to an end on Wednesday with Donald Trumps expected acquittal in the U.S. Senate, with the Republican president pivoting toward winning re-election in November. The...

Mukund exits after gritty fight: Tata Open Maharashtra

Young Sasi Mukund fought tooth and nail in the second set before going down against Taro Daniel here on Wednesday, leaving Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the mens singles man draw of the at the Tata Open Maharashtra. The 23...

Video conferencing facility made available in all courts, jails in J-K and Ladakh

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has started an ambitious task of holding trial of criminal cases in the courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh through video conferencing, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. The video-confere...

Israel strikes, sanctions Gaza over Palestinian fire

Jerusalem, Feb 5 AFP Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday, the military said, after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state. In a further punitive move, Israel l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020