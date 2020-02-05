Man found murdered in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

A 25-year-old man was found murdered in Railway Colony, Bassi Pathana here on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Suvinder Kumar (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was living in a rented accommodation with two friends and they used to sell burgers, they said.

After receiving information about the crime, Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal and other senior officers reached the spot and an investigation was launched, the police said. Kumar's friends are being questioned in the matter as someone reported to police that they had a quarrel with him, they said.

The case is being thoroughly investigated from all angles, Fatehgarh Sahib Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

