Odisha gets Rs 4,373 cr for Railways

The total outlay for East Coast Railway in the Railway Budget 2020 is Rs 5,865 crore out of which total outlay for projects in Odisha is Rs 4373 crore.

This year Odisha got Rs 220 crore less in comparison to last year. In last year's budget, the outlay for the state was Rs 4593 crore.

Last year, NTPC invested in railway projects connecting Jharsuguda-Barapali coal corridor. The investment was worth Rs 1400 crore. This year there is no such investment from NTPC in Odisha. (ANI)

