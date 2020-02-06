Pakistan desperate to push terrorists as Army foiled most of infiltration attempts: Army Chief
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to push terrorists from there.
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said there has been an increase in the ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to push terrorists from there. "There has been an increase in ceasefire violations on Line of Control. It was expected as he (Pakistan) is trying to push terrorists from launchpads and various camps. Because of winters he is finding it difficult and resorting to ceasefire violations," the Army Chief told ANI.
"He (Pakistan) has not been successful as most of the infiltration attempts have been foiled. As we have seen, he is getting desperate to push them (terrorists) across," he added. General Naravane said that terrorist initiated incidents have seen a "marked decline" in the Kashmir valley in the last six months.
"Terrorist initiated incidents like grenade throwing and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks or firings have seen a marked decline in the last six months in the Kashmir valley," General Naravane said. He further stated that Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles are being issued to troops deployed in the forward areas.
"The weapons (Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles) have been received and being deployed and issued to troops deployed in the forward areas," General Naravane said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Mukund Naravane
- Pakistan
- Army Chief
- Army
- Kashmir valley
- Sig Sauer
ALSO READ
Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath
Indian values say all religions are equal, that is why India is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan: Rajnath Singh.
Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath
My vision is to make Pakistan a welfare state; economic growth not possible without peace and stability: Khan at WEF 2020
Unlike Pakistan or 'even America', India is not theocratic because of age-old secular values: Rajnath