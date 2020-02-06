3 drug smugglers held in Amritsar, 500 gm heroin seized

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested after an exchange of fire with Punjab police during a raid conducted at a house that was used as their hideout in Palm Garden in Amritsar district, police said on Thursday. Around 500 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotics cell of the Amritsar police raided a house on Wednesday night, they added. The accused men, who were staying at a rented accommodation, opened five to six rounds at the police team, Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirpal Singh said.

The police team also returned fire, he said. The three men who were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Paras and Sajan have been arrested while two others - Ganja Jandiala and Javed managed to escape, he added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused, the police officer added.

