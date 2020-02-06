Seven, including 3 children, dead in carpet factory gas leak

Seven people, including three children, were on Thursday killed after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked inside a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Bisvan area, about 35 kms from here, police said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bisvan, Suresh Kumar said a team of experts has arrived for investigation from Lucknow and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also present at the spot.

"The affected area has been evacuated. Any information about the tragedy would be given out after investigation. Some dogs were also found dead around the factory area," the SDM added. Asked for details of the gas leak, he said, "A tanker of the adjoining acid factory was washed near this carpet factory. Possibly, gas leaked from that and caused the

damage." The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, officials said.

The factory owner is at large after the incident, they added. In Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said those who died in the incident included five of a family, comprising three children.

They were identified as Atiq (45), his wife Saira (42) and children Ayesha (12), Afroz (8) and Faisal (2). Besides them two others, Motu (75) and Pahalwan (70), also died, he said, adding that all of them were residents of Kanpur. Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims' families.

Expressing his condolences, the chief minister directed officials to provide all possible help to the affected people and initiate strict action against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.