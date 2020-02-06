Left Menu
When 'booze' flows freely from home water taps in Kerala town

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  Updated: 06-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:27 IST
When 'booze' flows freely from home water taps in Kerala town

Flow of liquor from home water taps may be the wildest fantasy of every tippler. But, that reverie became a reality for residents of an apartment at Chalakkudy here as much to their shock water mixed with liqour flowed out their water taps on Monday.

The mysterious booze flow was later found to have been caused by the dumping of a large quantity of old stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor by the Excise officials in a pit resulting in its seepage into the adjacent open well of the apartment. "There were 450 cases of various brands of liquor...we have destroyed it as per the court order....But we did not know that the disposal would create all these issues...," a senior Excise official told PTI.

The freak incident, affected 18 families, living at the New Solomon's Apartment as the cocktail got mixed with the water in the well used for their requirements. The official said they have arranged a 5,000 litre capacity water tank for the temporary use of the residents of the apartment and the process of cleaning the well was underway.

The excise officials from Irinjalakkuda had seized around 2,200 liters of liquor from a bar six years ago. Based on the recent order of a local court, they decided to destroy the old stock, dug a pit on the premises of the bar and emptied the liquor into it on Sunday.

On hearing about the plight of the residents, the Excise officials sprung into action and assured them all support to get safe drinking water and promised to clean the well. Chalakkudy police said they had not received any written complaint in this regard..

