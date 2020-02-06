Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to bring transformative capability to India: Boeing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:11 IST
Ready to bring transformative capability to India: Boeing

Eyeing two mega fighter jet deals worth over USD 25 billion, US aerospace major Boeing on Thursday said it is ready to bring transformative capability and contemporary warfighter technologies to India. Boeing is a strong contender for Indian Air Force’s proposed deal to acquire 114 fighter multi-role fighter jets and Indian Navy’s proposal to procure 57 carrier-borne aircraft.

The company has already announced that it is ready to set up manufacturing facilities for its F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft if it bags the IAF contract. “An important part of our India strategy is ensuring our defence customers have the most advanced platforms and capabilities, supported by a services model that optimises mission readiness, high performance and safety,” said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

“Another element of our strategy is to harness talent, innovation, engineering and productivity advantages that India offers to build a globally competitive aerospace and defence ecosystem that creates jobs and industrial capacity with Make in India,” he said at the DefExpo here. On the Navy’s plan to induct 57 jets, he said the F/A-18 on offer to India will be fully compatible with Indian Naval carriers.

At present, the Indian Navy has one aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, which is a Russian origin platform. The Navy's long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers. Indigenously built aircraft carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant is expected to be fully operational by 2022. At DefExpo, Boeing highlighted future investments to accelerate its “Make in India” efforts and the capabilities being proposed for the Indian armed forces, specifically the next generation F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet fighter that the company said will bring transformative capability and contemporary warfighter technologies to the country.

In April last year, the Indian Air Force issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender, to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion. It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programme in recent years. The top contenders for the deal include Lockheed's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft Mig 35 and Saab's Gripen.

In 2018, the Indian Navy kick-started the process to procure 57 multi-role combat aircraft for its carriers. At present, six planes are compatible for the aircraft carrier -- Rafale (Dassault, France) F/A 18 Super Hornet (Boeing, US), MIG-29K (Russia), F-35B and F-35C (Lockheed Martin, US) and Gripen (Saab, Sweden).

While F-18, Rafale and MIG-29K are twin-engine jets, the other three have a single engine. Surendra Ahuja, managing director of Boeing’s India operations, said the company is ready to expand its operation in the country and referred to the recent induction of Boeing’s Chinook heavy-lift and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters by the Indian Air Force.

He said the company will also focus on establishing local rotorcraft training and support facilities. “We are committed to working with our customers to provide holistic solutions for their defence aircraft and services with the right capability, advanced technologies and cost structure. We have accelerated our efforts to set up a local sustainment support footprint in India to be more responsive to our customers’ needs,” said Ahuja.

Over the last five years, he said, Boeing has quadrupled its growth in India and sourcing up to USD 1 billion of products and services from the country. With its over 200 suppliers employing 7,000 employees, complex components and subassemblies, some of Boeing’s most advanced defence platforms, including the F/A-18, F-15, P-8I, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache, are made in India, he said.

The Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited joint venture has increased production of fuselages and aero structures for the AH-64 Apache, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Ibrahimovic renews his acquaintance with the Milan derby

After an absence of seven-and-a-half years and at the age of 38, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will renew his acquaintance with the Milan derby on Sunday, where he could help deliver a blow to rivals Inter Milans Serie A title challenge. The Swede has...

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. This is a precautionary measure, presidential spokesman Dmitry Pes...

Tokyo Olympics organisers blast virus rumours, say Games will go ahead

Olympics organizers said Thursday the Games would go ahead as planned, slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic. Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organizers have set up a task force to combat t...

Britain confirms third case of coronavirus

A third person in the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, Englands chief medical officer said on Thursday.A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three, Chief Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020