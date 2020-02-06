Left Menu
Development News Edition

CVC found that some tickets in 2014 were upgraded at AI without assigning any reason: Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:32 IST
CVC found that some tickets in 2014 were upgraded at AI without assigning any reason: Puri

Some tickets were upgraded to higher class by the check-in staff of Air India during the January-May period of 2014 without assigning any reasons, according to a special investigation of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that was quoted by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha on Thursday. While clarifying that criteria and norms for upgrading any ticket is decided by Air India only and not by the Centre, Puri told Lok Sabha that the "CVC had referred a complaint to Air India in May 2018 regarding irregularities on upgradation of tickets between January, 2014 and May, 2014".

In his written reply to a question, Puri stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three chief vigilance officers was also constituted by the CVC in December 2018. The SIT submitted its report to the CVC in January last year, he informed.

"In the report, it was found that there were some cases of upgradations which were done by the check-in staff without assigning any reasons," he added. "For the remaining cases, they were found to be justified as they had been done on the basis of overbookings, upfront upgradation scheme and authorised upgrades as per policy. The report of SIT was accepted by CVC in May 2019," the Aviation minister said.

Thereafter, according to Puri, Air India has taken measures to maintain "complete" transparency and "strict" adherence of the standard operating procedure by "one and all" in upgradation of seats. The minister stated that the tickets are upgraded at Air India only when the passenger pays a prescribed amount at the airport, or when the flight is overbooked and an economy passenger is given a higher class ticket, or when there are any commercial considerations.

Puri informed Lok Sabha that in 2018-19, the national air carrier earned Rs 183.37 crore from upgrading 74,340 tickets in total from economy class to higher class. Between April-December of 2019, Air India upgraded 70,097 tickets, earning Rs 118.74 crore.

The amount earned from upgrading tickets was lower in 2016-17 and 2017-18, standing at Rs 84.74 crore and RS 111.57 crore, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI points to China as biggest U.S. law-enforcement threat

The FBI on Thursday identified China as the biggest law enforcement threat to the United States, and its director said Beijing was seeking to steal American technology by any means necessary. FBI Director Christopher Wray told a conference ...

Serbia should accept EU expansion reforms, president says

Serbia should accept the European Unions proposed changes to the way it admits new countries, which could smooth the path towards membership for Balkan countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. A day earlier, the EUs enlargeme...

'Suicide bombers' being raised in Shaheen Bagh, alleges Giriraj

Union minister Giriraj Singh alleged on Thursday that suicide bombers are being raised in Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest has been going on for weeks. The hardline Hindutva leader posted a video of a womans speech on social media to...

UPDATE 1-France to Britain: No fish for finance deal

The European Union must not give the UK concessions on access to EU financial markets in exchange for rights to fish in British waters, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.French fishermen temporarily lost access to waters off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020