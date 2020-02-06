Man electrocuted, injured after power line switched on by

An employee of an agency working for the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) was on Thursday electrocuted and critically injured while repairing an electric line in West Garo Hills district, police said. Hanif Bakki had switched off the main power line before starting his work, but someone switched it on without knowing that he was working, leading to his electrocution.

The incident took place in Nolbari village under Phulbari police station. West Garo Hills SP Dr MGR Kumar said Bakki was taken to a hospital in Guwahati in neighbouring Assam and his condition is serious..

