Man found dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

A 42-year-old man was found dead with stab injuries near his home in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said. Narayan Biswas, who had several criminal cases against him, was found dead in a field near Dighirpar village in Champahati police station area, they said.

He was a land dealer. There were several allegations that Biswas used to sell the same piece of land to several people, police said.

A person, identified as Provash Mondal of Sunderban, has been arrested, they said. Police said Mondal is the main accused in the case and further investigations are underway..

