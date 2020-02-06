Body recovered from encounter site in J-K's Pulwama, likely of militant: Police

Body of an unidentified man, believed to be a militant, was recovered on Thursday from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama where one ultra was killed last month, officials said. The body was recovered by locals in the Khrew area where an encounter had taken place between militants and security forces on January 22, a police official said.

He said the slain man was mostly likely a militant killed alongside another ultra during during the encounter. The identity of the slain person is being ascertained, he added. PTI MIJ AQS

