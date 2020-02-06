Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year.

In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

