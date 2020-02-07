VP congratulates AI team for evacuating over 600 Indians from coronavirus-affected Wuhan
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday congratulated the Air India team that evacuated around 600 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. "Many compliments to the 34-member Team Air INDIA for flying into #coronavirus-hit Wuhan city & evacuating more than 600 Indians onboard two special flights," he tweeted.
The two special flights carrying as many as 647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had reached New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The team led by Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh included 30 cabin crew, eight pilots, 10 commercial staff of Air India and one senior officer from AI CMD Secretariat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Air India
- Wuhan
- Indians
- Maldivians
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
China suspends all public transport in Wuhan city as coronavirus cases climb to 571 with 17 deaths
Taiwan's China Airlines suspends flights to Wuhan
Hong Kong rail operator to suspend some ticket sales to China's Wuhan
Singapore's Scoot cancels flight to China's Wuhan over virus outbreak
China, HK stocks drop sharply as virus fears deepen amid Wuhan lockdown