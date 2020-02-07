Left Menu
Maha: Two held for attacking cops in burglary bid

Representative Image

Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting two on-duty policemen during an attempted burglary in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Two policemen on patrolling duty at Naigaon were alerted about a burglary at a gold finance company on Thursday night, Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

When the policemen reached the spot to apprehend the three burglars, one of them attacked the duo with an iron rod, he added. While they nabbed Babar Shah (32) and Muksad Shaikh (24), the third accused, Fazal, threw stones and bricks at the policemen and managed to escape, Katkar said.

One of the policemen sustained injuries to his eyes and hands, he added. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said.

