LS proceedings adjourned again

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm Friday

The Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as the house met following an earlier adjournment over uproarious scenes in the House

The House had witnessed uproar during Question hour when health Minister Harsh Vardhan attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally here recently.

