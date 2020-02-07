LS proceedings adjourned again
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm Friday
The Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as the house met following an earlier adjournment over uproarious scenes in the House
The House had witnessed uproar during Question hour when health Minister Harsh Vardhan attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally here recently.
