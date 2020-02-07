Maoist arms dump unearthed in Odisha

Security forces have seized a large cache of sophisticated firearms, ammunition and explosives from a Maoist hideout in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said on Friday. During a recent joint operation by Odisha Police, BSF, CRPF, and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds, the security forces have seized an INSAS light machine gun, three INSAS rifles and as many carbine sten guns, an SLR, a .303 rifle and a pistol, ammunition, explosives, combat gears and documents, he said.

"This was the biggest arms haul in the state which was made in Swabhiman region of Malkangiri district," Odisha DGP Abhay told reporters in Bhubaneswar. He said after an exchange of fire with Maoists at Goiguda village on January 15, security forces had received information about the hidden arms and ammunition.

The cache of weapons was dumped in a forest area by Maoists for future use and was unearthed during the area domination exercise by the security forces, Abhay said. It is suspected that the arms and ammunition might have been looted from police in the past, he said.

"We suspect that the arms and ammunition were hidden by Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (ABSZC). Combing and area domination exercises have been intensified in the region to recover more such Maoist dens, if any," he added..

