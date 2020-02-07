HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM. KL-BUD-CAA Kerala FM begins budget presentation with anti-CAA remarks Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac began presenting the fifth budget of the CPI(M)-led LDF government for the 2020-21 fiscal by making remarks against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the unanimous resolution passed by the state assembly against it.

KL-PM-VIJAYAN PM's reference to CAA stir in Kerala "factually incorrect", "condemnable": CM Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to the Kerala Chief Minister's statement on extremists infiltrating anti-CAA protests here, Pinarayi Vijayan hit back saying it was "factually incorrect" and "condemnable". Footwear episode: Minister apologises to tribal boy, mother Udhagamandalam: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan, who sparked off an outrage by asking a tribal boy to remove his chappals near Theppakkadu elephant camp here, expressed regret personally to the boy and his mother on Friday.

KA-KPL-SPOT-FIXING CCB files charge sheet in KPL match-fixing case Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch investigating into the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing scandal has filed charge sheet in three cases, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.