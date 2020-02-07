One held in Jammu for duping man on pretext of MES job

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a man here for allegedly duping a youth on the pretext of providing him a job in the Military Engineering Service (MES) in Srinagar. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu, was evading arrest since long by frequently changing his locations in West Bengal and Punjab but was finally held by the sleuths, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

He said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against Kumar and his co-accused Saroop Lal last year after four youths, hailing from different parts of Jammu region, lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu alleging that the duo had duped them on the pretext of providing jobs in MES headquarters in Srinagar. "A preliminary verification prima facie substantiated the allegations, leading to registration of criminal case in Crime Branch, Jammu," the spokesman said.

He said one of the complainants was given a fake job letter and duped of Rs 12 lakh. The spokesman said the appointment and joining letters were found to be forged after verification by the concerned MES department.

After his arrest, Kumar is on police remand for further investigation, while search is on for his co-accused who is a habitual offender and is booked in six other cases of similar nature in Crime Branch police station, the spokesman said.

