Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:55 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met envoys of China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives with a broad focus to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation. In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Shringla conveyed India's appreciation to China for facilitating evacuation of nearly 650 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Shringla and Sun also discussed issues related to bilateral ties, including events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. About Shringla's meeting with Nepalese envoy Nilamber Acharya, Kumar said both sides expressed satisfaction at the "positive trajectory" in relations and looked forward to working together to further strengthen the close ties.

In their meeting, the foreign secretary and the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Muhammad Imran, delved into various facets of bilateral engagement. The foreign secretary recalled his days as the high commissioner in Dhaka and conveyed that India looked forward to jointly celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation.

Shringla also held a meeting with Maldivian High Commissioner Aishah Didi. "Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla congratulated High Commissioner of Maldives @aishamdidi on her appointment as Minister of Gender, Family & Social Services & thanked her for outstanding work in transforming India-Maldives relationship under the leadership of President @ibusolih," Kumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Govt directs 12 major ports to put in place screening, quarantine system

The government on Friday said it has directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbrea...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giants Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon....

99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday Feb 8, the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Sharat Kumar Sinha sa...

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020