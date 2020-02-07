Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met envoys of China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives with a broad focus to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation. In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Shringla conveyed India's appreciation to China for facilitating evacuation of nearly 650 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Shringla and Sun also discussed issues related to bilateral ties, including events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. About Shringla's meeting with Nepalese envoy Nilamber Acharya, Kumar said both sides expressed satisfaction at the "positive trajectory" in relations and looked forward to working together to further strengthen the close ties.

In their meeting, the foreign secretary and the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Muhammad Imran, delved into various facets of bilateral engagement. The foreign secretary recalled his days as the high commissioner in Dhaka and conveyed that India looked forward to jointly celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation.

Shringla also held a meeting with Maldivian High Commissioner Aishah Didi. "Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla congratulated High Commissioner of Maldives @aishamdidi on her appointment as Minister of Gender, Family & Social Services & thanked her for outstanding work in transforming India-Maldives relationship under the leadership of President @ibusolih," Kumar tweeted.

