Srinagar Police arrest 3 in connection with February 2 grenade attack

Srinagar Police on Friday informed that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident of a grenade attack in Pratap Park on February 2. Six civilians and two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had sustained injuries in the attack.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:10 IST
Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar addressing a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Srinagar Police on Friday informed that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident of a grenade attack in Pratap Park on February 2. Six civilians and two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had sustained injuries in the attack. "We have arrested three persons in connection with the attack and out of those arrested, two are from Pulwama and one is from Shopian," Haseeb Mughal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar said.

"We raided several places and screened the suspected and it took us four days to bust this Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module. All three are students, one is a second-year graduation student and the other two are 12th pass," said the SSP. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

