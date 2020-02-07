Over 52,500 farmers to receive compensation for crop loss in Jammu

Over 52,500 farmers will receive compensation of Rs 34 crore for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal heavy rainfall, wind and hailstorm in Jammu district, an official spokesman said on Friday. "As many as 52,691 beneficiaries will receive compensation for their crops and total amount of over Rs 34 crore will be disbursed directly to the accounts of these beneficiaries," the spokesman said.

The paddy crop spread over five lakh kanals (25,292.85 hectares) has been damaged by unseasonal heavy rainfall, wind and hailstorms last year in four tehsils of R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah and Marh. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan visited R S Pura sub-division and inspected the progress of disbursement of compensation among farmers for crop loss.

During the tour, she visited R S Pura SDM office and was briefed about the details of the total amount disbursed among the farmers so far in his area of jurisdiction, the spokesman said. He said the field functionaries of Revenue and Agriculture Department have collected data of crop loss and the compensation amount would be credited through Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT).

Chauhan directed the officers concerned to speed up the process of disbursement of compensation amount. She also directed the J&K Bank officials to strengthen the staff and complete the process of disbursement within three days, the spokesman said.

