Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number as authorities aim to curb crime

The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Friday. The police launched 'Operation Nakail' under which the identity of all auto-rickshaw drivers will be verified and a unique four-digit number will be allotted to them. The drivers will be required to get the unique number painted on front, left, right and rear side of the auto-rickshaws, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The development comes after a number of incidents of passengers getting looted or harassed on auto-rickshaws were reported. In many cases, auto-rickshaw passengers were targeted by criminal groups such as 'Jahar Khurani' gang. The gang members pose as passengers and loot other people travelling in the auto-rickshaws after serving them laced sweets.

The SSP said many incidents of women getting harassed also take place in the auto-rickshaws. "In any such untoward situation, the distressed passenger can easily remember the unique number and easily file a complaint," Naithani said.

When the complainant will provide the unique number, the police can easily search the details of the driver. Apart from bearing the unique number, the drivers will also be required to get their names and mobile number of the auto-rickshaw owner painted on the vehicles.

The 'Operation Nakail' will enhance women's security, the SSP said.

