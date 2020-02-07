Left Menu
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Multi-Agency Group (MAG), to probe speedily the money laundering and black money complaints against a politician and some of his associates.

Delhi HC directs MAG to speedily probe money laundering, black money complaint against politician, his associates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Multi-Agency Group (MAG), to probe speedily the money laundering and black money complaints against a politician and some of his associates. The Centre in April 2016 had set up a Multi-Agency Group (MAG) to investigate the role of the companies and individuals named in the 'Bahamas leaks' and 'Panama papers leak'.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said: "We direct the respondent no. 1 (MAG) to investigate into the allegations made in the petition, which is otherwise also going on, and complete it as early as possible and as per law." The court also disposed of filed by one Bhupendra Singh Patel seeking probe into complaints of money laundering and black money against a politician, and some of his associates, who allegedly got some funds from companies named in the 'Bahamas leaks'.

Patel has made the complaints against the politician and others in January last year. According to Patel, around Rs 18 crore was transferred to politician's companies from some Bahamian shell companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

