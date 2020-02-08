FIR against saint for raping minor in Prayagraj
An FIR has been registered at Jhusi police station against a saint for allegedly raping a minor girl during the ongoing Magh Mela.
An FIR has been registered at Jhusi police station against a saint for allegedly raping a minor girl during the ongoing Magh Mela.
The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Rai.
Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime said, "As per our findings, the accused was a journalist and later became a saint. Our team is investigating the matter." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prayagraj