FIR against saint for raping minor in Prayagraj

An FIR has been registered at Jhusi police station against a saint for allegedly raping a minor girl during the ongoing Magh Mela.

The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar Rai.

Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime said, "As per our findings, the accused was a journalist and later became a saint. Our team is investigating the matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.