Nine people rescued by SDRF from snow covered area in Dehradun

Nine people who got stuck in the snow-covered area were rescued by State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Friday night. All the stranded passengers were going to Uttarkashi at around 7:30 pm yesterday when due to heavy snowfall, the vehicle they were travelling in got slipped and stuck in a snow-covered area.

All nine rescued people include three women. Barkot Police Station had informed SDRF at 10 pm, last night that people are stranded in snow in a car at Radi top. On this information, the SDRF team led by SI Manmohan Singh immediately left for the spot and started the rescue operation.

All were safely rescued and taken to the community health center in Barkot. The team returned to the camp at around 1:45 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

