J&K Lt Governor to head reconstituted science and tech council

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu will head the 24-member reconstituted Jammu and Kashmir Science Technology and Innovation Council (STIC), an official order has said. The members of the council include five representatives from Jammu and Kashmir government, 10 from universities and research and development institutions and eight from the Science and Technology Department of the Central government, the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday said.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the reconstitution of J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council and Executive Committee of J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council...," Deputy Secretary, G L Sharma said in the order. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary has been nominated as the chairman of the six-member executive committee of STIC, the order stated.

J&K STIC endeavours to harness the potential of science and technology as an instrument of socioeconomic change and strives to ensure that efforts in science and technology are not only restricted to scientific laboratories and academic institutions but percolate to the grassroots, so that science, technology and innovation become part of everyday life. Through the operation of various schemes, the council conducts science popularisation programmes like Children's Science Congress and Science Talent Promotion Tests, confers awards to young scientists, provides fellowships or assistance to scientists, sponsors research projects for the development of scientific temper and overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

