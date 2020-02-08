Challenges turn into opportunities if faced with vigour: Union min

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday said challenges turn into opportunities if faced with vigour. Addressing the convocation ceremony of a private university here, the minister of human resource development urged the country's youth to "dream big" and have the courage to achieve their goals.

"There will be all kinds of challenges for those graduating after completing their studies. They should act like warriors. There will be all kinds of challenges but when challenges are faced with vigour then they turn into opportunities," Pokhriyal said. "There are people who have dreams but lack courage. However, those who work hard... no power in this world can stop them from achieving their targets. Perseverance and determination are required to achieve anything," he added.

Pokhriyal said young India can bring about a change with the fire, enthusiasm and curiosity they have within. He also said that education opens all doors to the world but those who have a narrow mindset cannot achieve big things.

The Union minister further said that the new education policy being introduced in the country after more than three decades will lay the foundation of knowledge and research. He also expressed happiness over the country's educational institutes being ranked among the top international institutes by the rating agencies.

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said that a convocation ceremony inspires graduating students to utilise the acquired skills and knowledge for the development of the society and the country. He urged the students to continue to acquire knowledge, saying it is like capital which increases as much as you gain.

