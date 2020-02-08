Cong protesting CAA as it has been its habit to oppose pro-
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the Congress was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it has been doing with the pro-people measures of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Maurya was here to offer prayers at the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here.
"It has been a habit for the Congress to oppose pro- people schemes of the government headed by Narendra Modi and similarly it was criticising the CAA," he told reporters here. He hit out at the Congress for taking exception to the Centre's decisions including abrogation of Article 370 and various welfare schemes.
Referring to the formation of the trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court, the Uttar Deputy Chief Minister said work would start soon. Maurya also visited the house of former President A P J Abdul Kalam and met his family members..
