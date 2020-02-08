Two dead, approx 11 injured in firecracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Two people lost their lives while approximately 11 were injured in a firecracker explosion that took place near a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to IGP, Border Range, Sarinderpal Singh. "Two people have been killed and approximately 11 people have been injured, the injured are being treated at a local hospital," Sarinderpal Singh told ANI over the phone.

Earlier, SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that the accident took place during a 'nagar kirtan', the firecrackers had burst in a tractor-trolley which led to the injuries and fatalities. "During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally," Dahiya said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

