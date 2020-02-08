Vice President visits Eastern Naval Command

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday visited the Eastern Naval Command here. On his arrival, he was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) and officials from the district administration.

The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC.

The Vice President was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation, followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate 'INS Sahyadri' and given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy, an ENC release said. Later,the Vice President interacted with naval personnel.

Naidu is here on a three day visit to the city..

