Priyanka Gandhi reaches Varanasi to take part in Ravidas Jayanti events

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a day-long visit to take part in Ravidas Jayanti programmes, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said. On her arrival at the airport, she was greeted by senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, and other party workers.

During the day, Priyanka Gandhi will participate in Ravidas Jayanti programmes. She had been wanting to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas for a long time, according to Congress sources.

"(I) will be in Varanasi to bow at the threshold of Guru Ravidas Janam Sthaan Mandir," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. State Congress president Lallu said the teachings of Sant Ravidas for setting up a society based on equality and brotherhood are relevant even today.

A 14th century saint, Ravidas is revered in Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism. He was born in Varanasi and was a leading figure of the Bhakti Movement. Sant Ravidas left behind a great legacy and a 21st century cult called Ravidassia follows his teachings.

