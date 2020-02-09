Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary footballer P K Banerjee's condition improving

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:04 IST
Legendary footballer P K Banerjee's condition improving
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Legendary footballer P K Banerjee, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with high fever, is showing signs of improvement, hospital sources said on Sunday. The 83-year-old former India striker and coach was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon with high fever and cough, less than a month after he was discharged from the medical facility, they said.

"Banerjee is being treated by a panel of specialists and supervised by a team of neurosurgeons. He is responding well to the treatment," a statement released by the hospital said. He was admitted to the hospital in January with neurological problems and for electrolyte imbalance.

Banerjee was discharged on January 23. He has been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia. Banerjee was part of the Indian football team that had won gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta and as the captain, he had scored an equaliser against France resulting in 1-1 draw at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.

He had also represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo and the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. After recurring injuries forced him to retire in 1967, Banerjee coached both Kolkata rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, guiding the latter to win IFA Shield, Rovers Cup and Durand Cup in a single season.

Banerjee had begun coaching the Indian team during the qualifying matches of the 1972 Munich Olympics, a position in which he served till 1986. He was one of the first recipients of the Arjuna Award, when it was constituted in 1961, had received the Padma Shri in 1990 and was named the Indian footballer of the 20th century by FIFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

SAIL seeks Odisha, Jharkhand's permission to auction 70 MT fines

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes MT of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron...

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020