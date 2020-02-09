3 die after being hit by car in Ghaziabad

Three men died after they were hit by a car near Hindon canal here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when the car which was on its way to Vaishali hit a scooter coming from the opposite direction, injuring two people -- Sonu and Ashok, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said.

As the driver lost control over the vehicle, the car also hit a passerby, killing him on the spot, he said. The passerby's body was found lying in a pool of blood near the road divider, the DSP said, adding that the man was identified as Rohit.

Sonu (26) and Ashok (25) were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the two were declared brought dead by doctors. Police found the car's number plate from the spot and traced its owner.

A woman was arrested and a case was registered against her under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, the DSP added.

