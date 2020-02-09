Left Menu
Bareilly gets back its 'jhumka' at last

  • Bareilly
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 20:20 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 20:17 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewelry in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft 'jhumka', embellished with colorful stones and the city's famous 'zari' embroidery, installed at the Parsakhera area on the National Highway 24 and is expected to be a major attraction among visitors.

The Asha Bhosle song 'Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ki bazzar mein' immortalized the connection between the city and the piece of jewelry. Also known as Manjha city, Bareilly has been manufacturing kite-strings for over a century, but the jhumka has carved out a niche, prompting the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) to conceive the project for tourists visiting the city. While unveiling the iconic structure, Union Minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar said visitors will finally be able to associate the landmark jhumka in the city with the evergreen song.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting here, once recalled the lilting song from the Sunil Dutt-starer to strike an instant chord with the crowd assembled at Kisan Kalyan Rally. "I had never been here in the past. But I have definitely heard Jhumka gira rey," he had said.

Amid raptures from the crowd, he had also recalled another Bhosle song 'Surma bareilly waala (kohl manufactured in Bareilly), ankhiyon mein aisa daala' from film "Kismat". Inaugurating the structure, Gangwar said, "The collaborative effort made by the authority, various organizations and local residents in setting up the ambitious jhumka in Bareilly is commendable. It looks beautiful and unique."

"In Parliament, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in lighter vein used to ask me whether Bareilly's 'jhumkaa' has been found or not. Now, I will tell him that Bareilly has got its jhumka". Officials said the project has cost the BDA around Rs 18 lakh -- Rs 8 lakh for the jhumka and Rs 10 lakh for the beautification of the landscape surrounding the main structure.

The location, design and decoration were decided by the authority. It employed skilled artisans, who worked diligently ensuring that the jhumka becomes a major attraction for the tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

