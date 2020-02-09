Barge with 600 MTs of broken rice sinks

An iron barge with 600 MTs of broken rice onboard and on its way to anchorage port for loading onto a ship for export sank due to bad weather in the sea here early Sunday, port authorities said. The cargo belongs to an exporter in Raipur and is estimated to cost Rs. 1.5 crore There was no loss of lives as sailors on other boats rescued them.

Efforts were on to retrieve the barge. An enquiry has been ordered into the mishap, port authorities said.

