RSS leader slams Church for 'exploiting & converting' people

RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Sunday accused the Church of exploiting and converting people to Christianity by taking advantage of their "ignorance and poverty". Stating that he had no objection if someone embraces Christianity on his own, Joshi said that forcible religious conversion of people should be considered a criminal offense.

The RSS leader was speaking during a question-answer session as part of his lecture session 'Vishwaguru Bharat' here. "If someone on his own understands Christianity and accepts it, then well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone's ignorance or poverty by way of exploiting and converting them," Joshi said.

"This is not right. We oppose it. We have no reason to oppose someone accepting Christianity on his accord," he said. He said that several NGOs working in the fields of water conservation and forest protection are soon followed by the Church.

"When you are working for water conservation, why do you need a church for that? If you want to give medical services, then give it, why do you require to construct a church there? This is a conspiracy," he said. "We have no objection if you call someone to the church and explain to them about the religion and then let them accept the religion," Joshi said.

"Mass conversion is wrong, so is the individual conversion by luring them. Converting someone by luring them and forcibly converting them should be considered a crime," the RSS leader said.

