Five injured in explosion at a house in Patna

Five people were injured in an explosion that took place at a house in Bihar's Patna on Monday. Police said that due to the explosion two houses were damaged.

"It seems a bomb that was kept in a house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital," Sub-Inspector of Police, Shyam Narayan Singh told ANI. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

