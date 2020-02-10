Five injured in explosion at a house in Patna
Five people were injured in an explosion that took place at a house in Bihar's Patna on Monday.
Five people were injured in an explosion that took place at a house in Bihar's Patna on Monday. Police said that due to the explosion two houses were damaged.
"It seems a bomb that was kept in a house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital," Sub-Inspector of Police, Shyam Narayan Singh told ANI. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
