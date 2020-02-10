DGCA exempts flight crew from breath analyser tests at 4 Kerala airports
Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has exempted flight crews from Breath Analyser (BA) tests for 15 days at Kerala's Calicut, Kannur, Trivandrum and Cochin airports in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.
After the order, crew operating flights out of these airports need to mandatorily undergo post-flight BA tests at the next immediate station.
The death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China and other parts of the world has touched 904. (ANI)
