DGCA exempts flight crew from breath analyser tests at 4 Kerala airports

Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has exempted flight crews from Breath Analyser (BA) tests for 15 days at Kerala's Calicut, Kannur, Trivandrum and Cochin airports in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

After the order, crew operating flights out of these airports need to mandatorily undergo post-flight BA tests at the next immediate station.

The death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China and other parts of the world has touched 904. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.