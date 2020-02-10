Left Menu
NCW takes cognizance of Gargi College sexual assault matter, team reaches campus

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of students at Delhi University's Gargi College following which a team of the commission reached the institute's campus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 11:42 IST
Visual of Gargi College campus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of students at Delhi University's Gargi College following which a team of the commission reached the institute's campus. Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

"We are inquiring into the matter. However, we haven't received any complaint so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Atul Thakur. While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

"The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. "I have no idea if those girls have filed an FIR or not. The college principal is also not supporting us. A protest is also being staged in the college and the principal will also be coming here and I think she will be discussing about the incident with us," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Kalkaji constituency Shivani Chopra condemned the incident and arrived at Gargi College earlier today to express solidarity with the students. "They are not letting me enter the campus. It's a shameful incident. Chief Minister of Delhi should come out and stand in solidarity with the students. In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah should also come out and take cognizance of the law and order situation," she added.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, a second-year student had told ANI that the men who had entered the college groped the girls and made them uncomfortable. "Taking advantage of the crowd, the men followed girls everywhere and groped them. They made girls uncomfortable and showed us that they have control over us. They derived pleasure from it," she said. (ANI)

