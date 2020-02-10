Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:36 IST
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
Visual of Gargi College campus (Photo/ANI)

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival. The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage.

Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said. Over 100 students held a protest outside the gate of Gargi College on Monday.

Students and teachers posted on social media about the incident. As per their posts, during the college festival, 'Reverie', around 6:30 pm on Sunday, groups of unruly, drunk men mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in.

The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered. "There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who all appeared to be in their mid-30s. The college had claimed to set up security but I don't think there must have been such an incident in any college campus across the country," a student said on condition of anonymity.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

"We have not received a complaint in this regard yet. But we have began a sou-moto inquiry into the incident," the DCP said. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras to collect evidence and speaking to students to ascertain facts, he added.

The inquiry is being conducted by Additional DCP (South) Geetanjali Khandelwal, Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pederson trade from Dodgers to Angels off table

Joc Pederson is not heading to the Los Angeles Angels. According to multiple sources, the deal that would have sent the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder to the American League reportedly fell through Sunday. The Pederson trade was hung up for...

Police chief, deputy governor sacked after clashes in Kazakh province

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday sacked the police chief and a deputy governor of the southern Zhambyl province, where 10 people were killed in ethnic clashes last week, his office said. The incident, triggered by an argumen...

Deposed Pak cleric agrees to vacate mosque after striking deal with government

Deposed cleric of Pakistans Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz, who occupied the state-owned mosque here and asserted his claim to be its prayer leader, has agreed to vacate it by Tuesday after striking a deal with the government. Aziz was remov...

GLOBAL MARKETS-China's return to work lifts local stocks while rest of Asia trails

Asian shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares gained as authorities lifted some work and travel restrictions, helping businesses to resume oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020