6 killed in collision between auto, mini lorry in Guntur

Six people died in a collision on Monday between an auto-rickshaw and a mini lorry at Repudi village in Phirangipuram Mandal, Guntur district. Phirangipuram sub-inspector said, "Six people died in a road accident when a mini lorry collided with an auto near Repudi village."

"While six are dead, the number of injured is not yet confirmed," the sub-Inspector added. The police are sending the bodies and injured people to Narasaraopet government hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.