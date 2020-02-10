Centre failed to defend reservation system: oppn parties

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on Monday targeted the government over the Supreme Court order that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments, saying the Centre has failed to defend the reservation system. Hitting back, the government said the Congress is trying to politicize a sensitive issue. "This is my charge that the Congress is politicizing the sensitive issue," Defence Minister and deputy leader of the House Rajnath Singh said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also urged Speaker Om Birla to expunge remarks made by opposition members against the government. Birla said he would look into the issue.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) targeted the government, saying there has been an onslaught on SC and ST reservation since the Modi government came to power. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will make a statement on the issue in Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

