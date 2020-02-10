Left Menu
After brief rain, cold wave conditions return to Odisha

  PTI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:27 IST
After brief rain, cold wave conditions return to Odisha

After a brief spell of rain across Odisha, cold wave conditions returned to the state on Monday, with the MeT department forecasting similar weather to prevail in the next two days. Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Angul, Balasore, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.

Dense fog is likely to envelop parts of Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday, an IMD official said. Mercury levels dipped in several areas of Odisha on Monday and are likely to go down further by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next 3-4 days, the weatherman said.

At 9 degrees Celsius, Angul recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the state while Malkangiri was the hottest at 30 degrees Celsius, he said. Minimum temperatures in north Odisha and south coastal Odisha were appreciably below normal and in south interior Odisha, they were just below normal, the weatherman said.

Apart from Angul, hill station Daringbadi also recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius followed by Jharsuguda at 9.6 degrees Celsius, he said. Bhubaneswar recorded the minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, he added..

