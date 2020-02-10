Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insufficient health budget could crumble economy: SP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:55 IST
Insufficient health budget could crumble economy: SP

The Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded augmenting of health budget and cautioned that improper allocation to the sector could crumble the economy. Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, Ravi Prakash Verma said health allocation should be enhanced from 2.3 per cent of GDP to 5 per cent.

"If you don't increase your health expenditure you will be defeated after doing everything," he said. Referring to Coronavirus outbreak in China, he said what is happening in the neighbouring country cannot be taken lightly and mentioned 2011 Hollywood movie 'Contagion' which was based on a similar crisis.

"Health issues could lead to collapse of the economy," he said. "Pharma companies' lobby is active in ministry," he alleged, but did not elaborate.

He cautioned that 11 crore toilets were built using soakpit method that will contaminate water. "You are building bio-toilets in railways but 11 crore soakpit toilets are being built in rural areas which is increasing your health burden.... It will contaminate water," Verma said.

The MP said the economy was going in recession in sharp contrast to the rosy picture in the budget, and multi- national companies were eyeing the country's mineral resources. Criticising opening of the coal sector, he asked whether India will depend on royalty only.

He also took a dig at ease of doing business initiatives, saying poor were left to face hardships whereas one per cent of India's population amassed 73 per cent of wealth. "Why don't you impose wealth tax on this...you will get Rs 7 lakh crore," he said.

He said compulsory digitalisation and demonetisation have resulted in policy shock. Participating in the debate, Prashant Nanda (BJD) said necessary impetus to economy was not given in the budget.

However, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (JD-U) termed the budget as "growth oriented", saying it took care of the masses with good policies for agriculture, ST, SC and the poor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore d...

UPDATE 1-Irish bonds shrug off nationalists' strong election showing

A mounting coronavirus death toll pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Monday, while Irelands borrowing costs showed little reaction to election results that point to a shift in its center-right dominated politics. Italy was also in focus ...

Approval given to fill 920 posts in state colleges: Minister

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Monday said financial approval has been given to fill 920 academic and non-academic posts in government colleges of the state. Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL seeking ban on advertising, promotion of tobacco products

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to reply to a PIL seeking a complete ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020