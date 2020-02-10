Three held with narcotics

Three people, who were attempting to sell MMDA, a psychedelic drug, have been arrested, police said on Monday. The arrested are Muhammed Sharif Siddique (40) from Chokkabettu in Suratkal, Muhammed Shafi (33) and Muhammed Anas (27) from Katipalla in Dakshina Kannada district, they said.

Besides the illegal drug worth Rs 87,650, mobile phones and the BMW car in which they were travelling were seized. The total value of the seized items is Rs 51.1 lakh, according to police.

The three were arrested when they were travelling to the city on the National Highway from Udupi on Sunday. The drugs were being illegally transported from Mumbai and they were trying to sell the drug here, police said.

All of them have criminal antecedents and were facing cases in different police stations, they added PTI MVG BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.