52 IPS officers transferred in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred 52 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The government has also reshuffled some of the senior officers, as per the transfer order issued by the state Home department on Monday afternoon.

The senior officers included five each of the rank of the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) and the Inspector General (IG) of Police. Besides, SPs of 16 districts, namely Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Chhatarpur, Bhind, Indore (East), Agar Malwa, Guna, Betul, Damoh, Bhopal (South), Burhanpur, Sheopur, Singrauli, Neemuch, Harda and Chhindwara, which is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, have been transferred.

Among top officers, ADG (Administration) Kailash Makwana and ADG (Narcotics) Ajay Sharma have swapped each other's positions. Similarly, ADG (State Crime Record Bureau) GP Singh has been transferred as ADG (Anti-Naxal operations). ADG (Homeguards), Jabalpur, Rajesh Chawla will replace Singh.

G Janardhan, ADG (JN Police Academy, Sagar) has been moved to Shahdol..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.